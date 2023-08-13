Empowering the mob, disempowering the State

Empowering the violent and hateful mob doesn’t strengthen the Indian State. It weakens and hollows it out. In Manipur, the State has simply ceased to exist. In Mewat, the State has no credibility left. Few trust it anymore to do the right thing. It is not a “soft State,” an epithet BJP used to unleash on the Manmohan Singh government. It is a disempowered State, where the mob has been empowered at its cost. This disempowerment doesn’t remain limited to one aspect or geography. Slowly but surely, it encroaches on to other domains and areas, sapping the State of its energies to accomplish even the minimum obligatory tasks. We need look no further than Pakistan to see where this path leads to. It is surprising that those who imagine India as a “Hindu Pakistan” can be so blind to the eventual destination of their desired journey.