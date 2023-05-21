End the scourge of child marriage

A Unicef report on child marriage has acknowledged the progress made in addressing this societal malady, but it has expressed concern over the sluggish pace of advancement. According to the report, approximately 640 million girls and women currently alive were married during their childhood. While the prevalence of such marriages has decreased, there is still cause for worry. In 1997, 25 per cent of women were married before the age of 18, whereas that figure dropped to 19 per cent by 2022. However, progress has been slow, as the report estimates that at the current rate of decline, it will take 300 years for child marriages to be eradicated worldwide. Under the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, 2030 is the target for ending this practice.

The data clearly indicates that child marriage will continue to be a problem in the near future. Understanding the reasons and consequences behind the sluggish progress is essential to fully comprehend the seriousness of the problem. The deceleration in the decline of child marriages has been attributed to the 'global polycrisis,' which is a result of various factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic, escalating conflicts, and the impact of climate change. Sub-Saharan Africa, a region affected by armed conflicts and rapid population growth, faces a severe problem in this regard. Progress is stagnant in Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia. On the other hand, South Asia has shown encouraging progress, with India leading the way.

In India, the rate of child marriage has decreased from 27 per cent in 2015-16 to 23.3 per cent in 2021. However, this is still higher than the global average. While certain states like Rajasthan have made progress, others such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh need to put in greater effort to reduce their rates. Poverty and social and educational backwardness significantly contribute to the prevalence of child marriages. The report also underlines that impoverishment and other challenges caused by the pandemic and climate change are compelling parents to marry off their daughters at a young age. Although legislation is crucial in preventing such marriages, its enforcement needs to be stricter. Additionally, addressing poverty and improving girls' education are vital measures. Child marriages affect the physical and mental well-being of girls, and deny them the opportunity to fulfill their potential. Moreover, they effectively exclude a significant portion of the population from national development, depriving the nation of their productive contributions. Just as an educated and employed woman contributes more to the nation than her male counterparts, a girl who is married off and denied education and employment opportunities represents a loss to the nation.