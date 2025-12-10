<p class="bodytext">Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10, marking the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948. The day is commemorated through conferences, workshops, meetings and cultural events highlighting human concerns worldwide. The UN High Commissioner plays a pivotal role in monitoring violations across the globe.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The theme for this year, “Human Rights – Our Everyday Essentials”, highlights that human rights are not abstract principles, but tangible aspects of daily life-- food, water, safety and dignity. All human beings are born free and equal, with the right to life, freedom from slavery and torture, equality before the law, freedom of expression and opinion, and access to essential needs including food, shelter, health and education.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Established on October 12, 1993, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) serves as the conscience keeper of human rights in India, protecting dignity, ensuring fairness and accountability, and safeguarding the vulnerable. Upholding the core constitutional values of justice, equality, dignity and liberty, the NHRC takes suo-motu cognisance of violations. Over the past 32 years, it has handled over 23.5 lakh cases, including 3,000 suo-motu matters, and recommended compensation of more than Rs 263 crore in 8,924 cases.</p>.Bangladesh experienced a 'paroxysm of violence' last year, says UN human rights chief.<p class="bodytext">Through investigations, advisories, interventions, and advocacy, the Commission has amplified the voices of the marginalised. Its interventions have addressed critical concerns such as ending manual scavenging, mental health, beggary, and the rights of older persons and LGBTQ+ communities. It also monitors the rights of workers—drivers, sanitation, and construction workers and the vast migrant labour force in the informal sector.</p>.<p class="bodytext">New challenges such as climate change-induced displacement and the rights of prison inmates, including reintegration and rehabilitation, have emerged as pressing areas of focus. The Commission ensures that access to sanitation, electricity, healthcare, education and housing are provided to every citizen. Repealing archaic laws and simplifying procedures have further improved access to rights. Landmark enactments such as the Mental Health Care Act, 2017, and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, have promoted rights protections.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Indian Constitution reminds us that rights come with duties. Fundamental rights guarantee a humane, just and inclusive India. Writs and public interest litigations ensure that these rights remain inalienable and the State is not permitted to curtail them arbitrarily.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Human rights are universal and inalienable to all humans, and fundamental rights are guaranteed by a nation’s Constitution—such as the right to equality, freedom of speech and expression, freedom of religion and the right to constitutional remedies. While human rights envisage a just, free and fair life, fundamental rights are legally enforceable—each enabling <br />the other.</p>.Human Rights Day: victory against tyranny, oppression.<p class="bodytext">In recent times, the NHRC has taken proactive steps in a number of cases of human rights violations to ensure justice, fairness and dignity. Following a fire in the ICU trauma centre of the government-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, resulting in eight deaths, the NHRC sought a report on administrative lapses and compensation. It has intervened similarly in the death of seven workers in a firecracker unit explosion (in Andhra Pradesh).</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Commission has taken cognisance of custodial violence cases -- including the case of a 17-year-old boy tortured in police custody in Rajkot and the death of a student after assault by a police constable captured on CCTV. Other incidents include deaths due to cleaning unsafe sewers, collapse of structures, corporal punishment leading to the death of a child and electrocution at a festival venue.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Through timely and effective interventions, the NHRC continues to uphold human rights to the highest standards. On this day, it is necessary to create awareness among all stakeholders and citizens to ensure and contribute to building an egalitarian society with zero tolerance for human rights violations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">(The writer is a retired DGP and Special Rapporteur, NHRC-Karnataka) </p>