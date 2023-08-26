Faculty in fetters: Academic freedom is not absolute

However, India’s pluralistic ethos suffered a major setback in 1193, when an Islamic zealot, Bakhtiyar Khilji invaded Nalanda University, and moved on to destroy other universities as well. Later on, Odantapuri, Sompur, Ratnagiri, Pushpagiri, and Vallabhi were pulverised by other Muslim invaders.

The West, which was in the Church stranglehold till about 200 years back, had no tradition of intellectual freedom. In the US, in the 1980s and ’90s, many universities adopted regulations aimed at proscribing speech and writing that were deemed to be against the prevailing value system. Surely, such regulations impinged on academic freedom.

In India, both Congress and the Left have frequently used state powers to suppress whatever they found to be ideologically inconvenient. The first book banned in independent India was Nikos Kazantzakis’s historical novel ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ (1960). ‘Nehru: A Political Biography’ by Michael Edwards, (1975) was banned too, as it purportedly contained grievous factual errors.

M O Mathai, the private secretary of Jawaharlal Nehru from 1947 to 1959, wrote a book on the first prime minister of India in 1978. The book – ‘Reminiscences of Nehru Age’ – had 49 chapters, but it remained banned till a chapter inconvenient to the Nehru family was dropped. ‘The Heart of India’ (1958) by Alexander Campbell was the other book banned during the rule of the Congress because it was considered hideous.

‘The Red Sari’ (2010), authored by Javier Moro, a Spaniard, was a novel allegedly based on Sonia Gandhi’s life. It was banned and released five years later.

Subramanian Swamy had joined the IIT Delhi as a Professor of Economics in 1969 but he was terminated without notice in 1972 and so was his wife, Roxna Swamy, who taught mathematics at the institute. Swamy’s crime was that he was a critic of the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, and a supporter of Jan Sangh. The defiant couple was evicted from their quarters abruptly.

Works of noted authors such as Taslima Nasreen (1993) and Salman Rushdie (1988) were banned in India, even before anyone in India had even read them.

In July 2010, the hand of Kerala professor T J Joseph was cut off by members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) after he was accused of insulting Islam.

Ambikesh Mahapatra, a chemistry professor at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, was arrested in 2012 for forwarding an allegedly derogatory cartoon about West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He was recently acquitted by the court.

Nowhere in the world, academic freedom is absolute – it is calibrated by the contemporary socio-political value system. In 1951, the Nehru administration made a provision limiting Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution against "abuse of freedom of speech and expression". “Every freedom in the world is limited,” an impassioned Nehru said in Parliament on May 29, 1951, debating why the press needed to be leashed.