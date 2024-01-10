Fair exchange and family

Then there was the time when my cousin was quite taken up with a leather handbag I had. She wanted to buy a handbag just like mine. It is a neat thing that holds quite a lot without being bulky. I should have known from experience to give it to her right away. She looked for it everywhere but couldn’t find it. The ones she saw were either too big—like a haversack, she said—or too small—just about enough to hold loose change! So I gave her mine, much to her delight. She got up and went out. Going into her garden, she brought out a beautiful potted plant and said, “This is for your brother.” My brother is a gardening enthusiast.