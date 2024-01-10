Finding comfort in scriptures

The scene in the Ramayana where Tara is bemoaning the loss of her husband Vali the monkey king, whose body lay there in front of her and she is consoled by Hanuman, also provides valuable insights. Hanuman tells Tara that there is no cause for grief in this world where everything is transient. He impresses upon her that the ultimate truth is that birth and death are inevitable and urges her to desist thoughts of giving up her life but instead think of her young son Angada’s future and take steps to ensure his safety and good.