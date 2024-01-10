Finding comfort in scriptures

As the year that went by wound down, I thought of the many families who lost a loved one and wondered if they had healed somewhat. People known and unknown. Distant and close.
Beginning from a sister-in-law whose son collapsed most unexpectedly leaving loved ones shocked, to a young medico who dropped dead midway through a gym workout, to a well-known industrialist who was tragically killed in a road accident,to children and adults bereaved in war torn areas, to pregnant mothers who suffered miscarriages.
Reading scriptures could be of help. I came across the Garuda Purana (a dialogue between Garuda and Lord Vishnu), which offers many pointers on the cycle of life and death and the path to salvation.
The scene in the Ramayana where Tara is bemoaning the loss of her husband Vali the monkey king, whose body lay there in front of her and she is consoled by Hanuman, also provides valuable insights. Hanuman tells Tara that there is no cause for grief in this world where everything is transient. He impresses upon her that the ultimate truth is that birth and death are inevitable and urges her to desist thoughts of giving up her life but instead think of her young son Angada’s future and take steps to ensure his safety and good.
Paramahansa Yogananda’s words in Where are our departed loved ones offer clear direction: “Instead of weeping and feeling a sense of loss after the death of those dear to you, always send them your love. By doing so you can help the progress of their souls and then they can help you. Never drag them down by unreasonable feelings of selfish attachment and sorrow.”
The Bible contains passages which promise that those who mourn will be comforted and eventually reunited with their maker and their loved ones As John 14.2 says: “Let not your hearts be troubled…In my father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.
“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”
Finally, there’s the ultimate assurance that there will come a time when there will be no more death or sadness or pain but only everlasting joy.