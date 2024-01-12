Finding the meaning of life

What did you do in your life? Did you love someone with a true heart? Did you render sincere advice to a friend? Did you look at the son of an enemy with loving eyes? Did you bring a ray of light where there was darkness? What was the point of living as long as you did?
The above memorable lines were penned by Krishn Chander, a Urdu/Hindi writer. The askance is simple but effective.
Do we ask these questions to ourselves? Life is running away and we are allowing it that way. Each one of us, can be helpful to the humanity, by doing the following:
Blood donation: It is a pity that many patients die in our country due to the paucity of blood in our blood banks. Blood donation is the easiest thing we can do regularly during our lifetime.
Please contact a blood donation centre or mobile blood drive in your area. It is crucial for maintaining an adequate and safe blood supply in hospitals and avoiding using blood from professional donors who do it for money.
Registering for eye donation: It is a noble act that can contribute to restoring vision and improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from corneal blindness. India has a high prevalence of blindness that is treatable by eye donations.
Please give your eyes to the Nation. One of your relatives can inform the nearest Eye bank after your demise to fulfill your desire. Your eyes would give sight to two people.
Donating cadaver for scientific learning: Dead bodies are of immense use for medical education, surgical training, forensic sciences, physical therapists, pilates, Yoga instructors and strength trainers. Anatomy can be studied better with real bodies. Utmost respect is given at the time of dissecting the body.
It is essential that consent is given, paperwork is completed and your loved ones are aware and are supportive of your decision in case of eye donation and cadaver donation.
These simple charities are small steps to make a better society where our body is used for altruistic purposes after we are gone. There should not be any taboo in donating our blood, eyes or cadaver for our fellow human beings. Instead, one can give meaning to life with these acts.