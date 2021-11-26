Europe’s Covid-19 surge warning for India

The spectre of the Covid-19 pandemic is haunting Europe again. In some places, it is the third coming and in others, it could even be the fourth wave of the pestilence. The US also has seen an increase in the number of cases in recent weeks, and hospitals and health services are again facing stress. The surge in cases has raised concern not only in Europe and the US but globally. Some countries in Europe have in the last few days seen the highest number of cases to occur since the pandemic began. About 60% of the world’s Covid cases and deaths are in Europe now.

Austria has imposed a lockdown and others, like Germany, are considering it. Some have reimposed travel restrictions and other preventive measures. The winter is going to be a testing time. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has predicted seven lakh more deaths in Europe and Central Asia by next March. A German minister has warned that most Germans would be “vaccinated, cured or dead’’ by spring.

It is the Delta variant of the virus, which caused the second wave in India and some other countries earlier this year, which is ravaging Europe and the US. The surge has happened even in countries where about 70% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Though the new cases are reported mainly among the unvaccinated, there are many breakthrough infections also.

There is a demand for booster doses, at least for those who are in the vulnerable segment. These are being given too in some places. At the same time, there are protests against vaccination and the imposition of restrictions on many grounds in many countries. It is stated that a two-tier Covid society is emerging, and that will accentuate the pandemic situation. The opposition to vaccination, precautions and restrictions has ideological roots and historical causes, such as falling trust in government. Governments also find it difficult to deal with such resistance, which can be detrimental to public health, within liberal democratic traditions.

There are lessons India should take from the surge in Europe and the US. Just over 30% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated and that means a majority of the people are still vulnerable. Educational institutions have reopened and economic and social activities have resumed to a good extent. The Covid vaccines do not seem to give a high level of protection against Delta infection, they only reduce its severity and the number of fatalities.

Precautions like mask-wearing, handwashing and physical distancing should still be adhered to. Complacency, such as it was seen before the second wave occurred, has set in now, too. This can again prove dangerous, especially with another round of state elections set to take place in the coming months.

