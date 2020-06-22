Good step to save lakes; is it enough?

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s decision to ban construction activity in the 30-metre buffer zone around Bengaluru’s lakes is a step in the right direction. According to the circular issued by the civic body, construction of bridges, roads or any other structure in the lake and surrounding areas is forbidden as is any kind of activity whether commercial or recreational. Use of lake water for irrigation or human consumption is also forbidden. The BBMP has called on its solid waste management division and the BWSSB to come up with a plan to stop flow of waste in the city’s lakes. With the exception of the Bellandur and Varthur lakes which remain under the Bangalore Development Authority, and the Veerasandra lake, which is with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Bengaluru’s 200 lakes are under the charge of the BBMP. After years, if not decades, of procrastination, the BBMP appears to be getting its act together with regard to reviving Bengaluru’s dying lakes. Its circular forbids some of the activities that are killing our lakes. Now the BBMP must ensure that the banned activity is not allowed to take place on the ground. Will it be willing to take on powerful real estate sharks, with ties to the powers that be? Will the BBMP crack the whip on the rich and the powerful? Or is the recent circular just the latest attempt to hoodwink Bengalureans?

Bengaluru was once a city of lakes. Many of its water bodies have virtually disappeared. The few that remain are shrunken and stinking versions of their original selves. In the name of development, builders, ably supported by government officials, have systematically encroached into our water bodies. Rules have been changed to reduce the width of ‘buffer zones’ around lakes. Construction activity on natural waterways and rajakaluves has grown manifold in recent decades. It has added to Bengaluru’s problem of flooding during heavy rains. Additionally, construction debris, sewage and industrial effluents are being discharged into the lakes. This has resulted in occasional fire on lakes at Bellandur and Varthur.

The BBMP’s latest steps to halt the damage being done to our lakes require comprehensive and concerted action. Importantly, it needs a change of approach. At present, its approach is aimed at beautifying lakes. While our water bodies do need an image makeover, prioritising beauty over survival of the lake will result in cosmetic measures. We need to restore and rejuvenate our lakes. Saving our lakes and taking steps to make them living water bodies should be the BBMP’s goal. Its efforts must be led by hydrological and environment engineers. Only then can our lakes come alive again.