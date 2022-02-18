Rules to pressure, intimidate journalists

The new rules on the accreditation of journalists finalised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) are a threat to the practice of free and independent journalism. The PIB is an agency of the government and so acts on behalf of it. According to the new rules, journalists can lose their accreditation if they act in a manner “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign

States, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement of an offence.” The PIB can also suspend the accreditation of journalists if they are charged with a “serious cognizable offence”. A new Central Media Accreditation Committee will also be set up. The new rules assume significance since the annual renewal of accreditation has not happened for the current year and it is not known when it will take place.

Some of the conditions stated in the new rules already exist as restrictions on freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 and others are covered under different laws. Journalists and media houses know these limits. Their restatement as a rule for accreditation seems aimed at intimidating journalists, since the rules can be broadly interpreted to make out a case against journalists at will, as has already been routinely happening in BJP-ruled states. Terms like “public order’’ and “morality’’ will have different meanings for different people. It will be bureaucrats who will apply the rules and they will do so at the bidding of the government.

Accreditation is not a favour bestowed on journalists by the government. It is an essential right they are entitled to for collection of news and information and for access to offices and places of authority where decision-making is done, which is important in a democracy. The new rules have the potential to curb its free exercise. There are increasing attacks on the media in the country and freedom of press has come under strain. The new rules will worsen the situation. There is the possibility of the rules being misused to punish journalists who are critical of the government and to influence and control the media. A number of media organisations have protested against the rules and pointed out that they were framed arbitrarily and unfairly. They have written to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur demanding their immediate withdrawal and framing of rules in consultation with all stakeholders. It should be noted that the I&B ministry had made a proposal in 2018 to cancel the accreditation of journalists who spread “fake news’’. This was withdrawn after widespread protests. The latest rules give more grounds for cancellation and are therefore more dangerous.