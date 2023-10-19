Forever cherished

My father had been a banker all his life. At work, he probably was not far from the staid image of a banker many of us have. Yet outside of work, he had a wide range of hobbies—photography, astrology, science fiction, and classical music. And he brought his passion, and dare I say quirks, to each one of them. Cars—nay, his car and its care were one such passion. In high school, I remember cringing when I heard one of my classmates remark, “Your dad must really love his car; this is the third time I saw him this week at the local garage!" The mechanics in town were constantly tested for their expertise as they tinkered with his hobby horse. He was also a perfectionist in the art of driving. When we lived in Mumbai, I remember how every car would overtake us on Marine Drive. "Even a bullock cart is moving faster!" I’d fume as he drove slowly. When irate drivers behind him honked incessantly, he would say, "Does the fella think my car has wings?"