Forty years after Lord’s conquest, Indian cricket is living life king size

A sepia-tinted piece of paper that often does the rounds in social media is the daily allowance and match fees of Indian cricketers who played one-day internationals (ODIs) in 1983. From Rs 200 per day and a match fee of Rs 1,500 to $250 (approximately Rs 20,000-plus) per-diem and Rs 6 lakh fees per game in 2022-23, Indian cricket has not only come a long way, but it is the envy of the world. From underdogs at the 1983 World Cup in England to serious title aspirants in any format of the game, Indian cricket has been a super force for well over two decades now.

Progress in the last four decades can easily be quantified. Indian cricket has evolved for the better and it mirrors a society typified by a millennial population with high disposable income and one that seeks quick return of investment. Riding this unique combination has been the big-spending corporate houses, the profile of which has changed over time from tobacco and cola to edutech, finance, and real money gaming. Success in sports governance cannot be established without corporate support, and Indian cricket is the perfect model that has eloquently showcased how to balance the gentleman’s game with large commercial investments.

Taming every format

Corporate interest has come only after sustained performances on the field. In February, India held the No 1 position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings in all three formats of the game. South Africa had achieved this rare feat in 2014. While rankings are never a clear reflection of a team’s ability, the progress of Indian cricket ever since the turn of the century is undeniable.

The confirmation of India’s growing stature as a ODI unit came in 2011 after India made the title round in the 2003 World Cup in Johannesburg on March 23. Sourav Ganguly’s India were annihilated by Ricky Ponting’s Australia by 125 runs, but the core of a futuristic side, that included the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan, was clearly established. The arrival of Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Suresh Raina only added muscle to MS Dhoni’s Indian team.

Co-hosting the 50-over cricket World Cup for the third time after 1987, India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at a packed Wankhede Stadium on April 2, 2011. Skipper Dhoni’s six off Nuwan Kulasekara not only laid the coup de grace but helicoptered India’s position as a global superpower in cricket.

While the 2011 victory was an act of consolidation, the June 25, 1983 triumph over Clive Lloyd’s mighty West Indies was not only a massive milestone but a definite turning point for Indian cricket. Kapil Dev receiving the World Cup from Robert Carr, the chairman of sponsors Prudential Assurance, at the hallowed Lord’s balcony will forever be the headline of Indian cricket history. Those Lord’s photographs are not only awash with nostalgia but continue to be an emblem of motivation, dreams, and why sport is all about the unexpected.

The Dalmiya years

The subcontinent’s cricketing prowess has never been in doubt. Apart from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka also won the 50-over World Cup but what set India apart was its great desire to control of the game and wrest power from the predominantly ‘white’ boards who administered cricket from London. An ambitious Marwari businessman from Kolkata turned cricket politics on its head by becoming the first Asian President of the ICC in 1997.

Jagmohan Dalmiya’s three-year term as ICC boss was a major off-the-field milestone as it set the foundation for India to control the game, albeit financially. Dalmiya’s ascension to the highest post in world cricket was not only a political victory but it was also the first time that money flowed into the game. The fact that India had the corporate resources to pump in marketing funds into cricket only made Dalmiya’s job easier.

The cola, tobacco, and motorcycle companies saw a massive marketing opportunity and their association with cricket till early 2000 enabled both the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to flourish. This symbiotic corporate-sports relationship made India the biggest money spinner in the world of cricket. If Kapil Dev was the messiah on the cricket field, Dalmiya was a game-changer off it. That there is money to be won from selling TV rights was first mooted by Dalmiya and former BCCI President IS Bindra.

In 1993, Dalmiya and Bindra won a legal battle with public broadcaster Doordarshan to sell television rights of matches played in India. In 1995, the Supreme Court allowed the BCCI to auction TV rights to the highest bidder. Today, the lion’s share of the BCCI’s earnings comes from sale of broadcast rights. The vision and foresight shown by Dalmiya & Co has been fundamental to India’s cricket richness.

Money brings in power. Dalmiya never shied to flex India’s muscle in cricket politics. Such was his administrative ability that it paved the way for three more Indians — Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar — to head the ICC. Beyond the boardroom politics, the Sourav Ganguly-era gave Indian cricket a new and clean image. Power, and money mixed with a huge slice of sincerity made India a heady force. The world took notice of India’s transformation and the cricketers added to the superpower status with robust performances. Dhoni was a perfect successor to Ganguly, and his cool demeanour reflected the ability of a quality team in white ball and red ball cricket.

Improving Cricket

From a technical point of view, cricket, like all popular sports in the world, evolved. Playing conditions and rules were amended to attract a larger TV audience and make it more attractive for broadcasters to woo corporates. If the introduction of a white ball from both ends made cricket more challenging, the Decision Review System (DRS) was quite revolutionary to infuse a degree of fairness in a game where there is hardly any margin for error. Every modification had a link with the commercial side of the game. India was right at the fountainhead of progress and development by its ability to play good cricket and woo the global broadcasters.

The inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 had a great impact on India and global cricket. It put pressure on the existence of the ODIs and Tests, but the ICC ensured that the three formats held their own identities. India will stage another edition of the 50-over World Cup in October-November. The versatility and calibre of cricketers will once again be tested. India certainly has the ability to win a third World Cup, and the second at home.

The Indian middle class continues to seek a career in cricket. Mushrooming of cricket academies is a tell-tale sign how desperately parents want their wards to play cricket and become millionaires. This quest for excellence has been further boosted by the release of biopics on Dhoni and Kapil’s 1983 World Cup team. The present is perfect, and future of Indian cricket looks extremely bright.

