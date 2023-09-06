G20 push for banks

India’s G20 presidency presented a significant opportunity to advance sustainability finance, as highlighted by various commentators, including DH (India should use G20 presidency to address the ‘green’ question, April 30). The G20 Sustainable Finance Study Group (SFSG) has addressed challenges in green finance and sought to boost the financial system’s capacity to attract private capital for sustainability. While banking disclosure standards at the national and global levels are crucial for financial oversight, the focus on the content of these disclosures often overlooks a crucial question: who should receive these disclosures? In particular, they neglect a vital stakeholder group: household depositors. This oversight is noteworthy, as it is widely accepted that clear and transparent disclosures empower regulators to enforce compliance more effectively while enabling consumers to make informed choices. Public scrutiny forms the basis for independent data analytics and public participation in informed development debates.