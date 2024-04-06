Gaming | Advertising is evolving with player privacy in mind

Have you ever found yourself immersed in a thrilling gaming session, only to have your experience abruptly interrupted by a pesky pop-up advertisement? If so, you're not alone. Fear not, because in-game advertising is undergoing a remarkable transformation.
Traditional disruptive banners are gradually giving way to more seamlessly integrated brand placements. These immersive advertisements not only aim to blend seamlessly with the gaming environment, avoiding annoyance, but also strive to engage players in a manner beneficial to advertisers.
Let’s look at how this evolution is driven by a dual commitment: first, to enhancing the gaming experience by integrating advertisements more organically, and second, to respecting user privacy.
Pixelated pop-ups to picturesque placements
For advertisers, seamless integration within engaging games unlocks a captivating world. Imagine spotting those coveted sneakers on a billboard in your favourite racing game's bustling city, or discovering a branded energy drink atop a mountain in an open-world adventure. These placements subtly promote products, feeling less like interruptions and more like organic parts of the narrative. Take Nike's ‘Nikeland’ on Roblox, for example. It transcended traditional advertising by offering players a branded playground brimming with mini-games, challenges, and social spaces, transforming advertisements into interactive entertainment.
Ads turn play into payoff
Today, savvy solutions are gamifying the advertisements themselves. Enter rewarded advertisements: watch a short clip or engage with a brand, and earn in-game rewards — a win-win scenario. These interactive experiences seamlessly blend play and promotion, turning advertisements into fun opportunities for progress within the game while fostering positive brand associations. Imagine unlocking a new weapon skin after watching a trailer for an upcoming game — it's an incentive, not an annoyance.
Power of precision
What sets in-game advertising apart is its unparalleled targeting capabilities. By leveraging player data — from in-game preferences to demographics — advertisers can deliver tailored experiences that resonate deeply. Imagine customising your virtual car, only to receive targeted advertisements for accessories that match your virtual style. It’s precision marketing at its finest, offering unprecedented opportunities for advertisers to connect with consumers on a personal level.
With great power comes…
As gaming platforms harness the power of player data for refined targeting, one crucial question arises: how do they navigate the global data protection labyrinth while keeping user information safe? This delicate balance underscores the ethical dimension of data usage, extending beyond gaming into the broader realm of responsible data handling and robust safeguards.
Navigating the data privacy maze
In the pursuit of striking this delicate balance, companies must comply with data protection laws, ranging from the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe to the California Consumer Privacy Act in California to India's recent Digital Personal Data Protection Act. These regulations dictate how personal identification information (PII) — name, email, phone number, etc. — can be collected, used, and processed in respective jurisdictions.
A three-pronged approach to ensure this could be:
Transparency and control: Clear privacy policies to empower players with informed consent; restriction of access to personal information, and incident response plans to mitigate data breaches.
Securing the digital realm: Encryption to safeguard data in transit; anonymisation and pseudonymisation to further protect identities; independent security assessments to validate robust infrastructure.
Protecting data across borders: Watertight agreements for international data transfers; data processing agreements and standard contractual clauses to bind vendors to stringent security measures, ensuring data remains protected even when crossing borders.
Protecting the youngest gamers
Despite these efforts, hurdles remain. Age verification, crucial for privacy regulations, is complex due to potential misrepresentation and varying country restrictions. Responsible companies combat this with robust verification mechanisms, parental controls, and privacy-by-design principles that safeguard minors from the outset. Continuous monitoring and user-friendly interfaces further strengthen these defences.
Guiding lights
The future of gaming promises harmony between engaging advertisement experiences, effective targeting for brands, and robust user privacy. VR, the metaverse, and AI are shaping the digital landscape. Responsible innovation through cutting-edge technology, thoughtful policies, and unwavering ethical commitments will be the guiding lights in building a secure and compliant world where both sides thrive, and privacy-safe, engaging advertising experiences illuminate the path forward.
Aadesh Anish and Apeksha Sizaria are Leaders, Yield & Compliance, Gamezop.
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)