GDP | India’s growth dynamics are lopsided 

India’s GVA, at basic prices, in the first half of 2018-2019 (H1 2019) was Rs 62.78 trillion. The GVA in H1 2024 has come out at Rs 76.03 trillion. This yields five-year first-half GVA growth of only 3.9 per cent. The growth record is nothing to crow about.

There is a bigger worrying news in sectoral numbers.

The mining and quarrying sector has recorded a five-year first-half GVA growth of only 0.82 per cent. The trade and communications segment of the economy, which is as large as manufacturing, has seen a growth of only 2.11 per cent (from Rs 12.23 trillion in H1 2019 to Rs 13.57 trillion in H1 2024) in five years.

Manufacturing growth of 13.91 per cent, responsible for the outstanding Q2 2024 performance, could lift up five-year manufacturing growth to only 3.82 per cent, still less than the overall GVA growth of 3.9 per cent.

Overall, a substandard five-year performance is evident starkly in the fact that the best performing sector financial and real estate sector could also record a GVA growth of only 5.28 per cent.

Instead of celebrating the quarterly performance, it will be worthwhile to introspect and design policy and programmes to put the Indian economy on a long-term high growth path of 8-10 per cent.