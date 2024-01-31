Give a fillip to housing sector

Consumption has taken a beating. For “demand pull,“ the budget should provide income tax relief to households either by way of enhancing the standard deduction or by increasing the ceiling for rebates under Section 80C (separately Rs 1.5 lakhs additional for principal deduction of housing loan EMIs, not to be clubbed with the ‘Omnibus’ benefits under the section) and Section 24 (deduction under interest paid for housing loans to be enhanced from Rs 2 lakhs to at least Rs 3 lakh), under 24B (Rs 2 lakhs limit to be raised to at least Rs 3 lakhs for home loans availed on or after 01/04/1999) and Section 80EEA ( limit to be raised from present Rs 1.5 lakhs to Rs 2 lakhs for apartments/house properties having a stamp value of Rs 45 lakhs) and 80EE (interest deduction from EMIs to be increased from the present Rs 50,000 to at least Rs 1 lakh for loan amount up to Rs 35 lakhs for property value of up to Rs 50 lakhs which has ‘rider’ of first loan) which pertains to deductions for ‘affordable housing’ and rebates under principal and interest for borrowers who avail housing loans from banks and HFCs under the old IT slab regime.