GM Mustard: All eyes on SC

At another level, GM mustard hybrid yield claims are questionable, and the Union government itself admits in its submissions to the court that there is no yield advantage. Numerous non-GM hybrids already exist in the market for farmers in India. Hybrid technology availability, as well as large-scale adoption of non-GM hybrid seed in mustard crop, has however not brought down India’s edible oil imports. This is because India’s edible oil imports are being spurred by the food industry’s demand for cheap oil like palmolein oil, whereas India is self-sufficient when it comes to mustard oil. Meanwhile, farmers are making huge losses even with record production of mustard as prices are often significantly lower than the MSP announced. It is noteworthy that globally, the best yields in rapeseed mustard are in countries which use non-GM hybrid technology, not GM technology.