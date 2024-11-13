Grandpa goes quantum

<p class="bodytext">When my 12-year-old grandson, Ganesh, asked, "What is entanglement, thatha?" I initially hesitated, saying I was busy and would explain later. He gave a knowing smile, sensing that I didn't know the answer. I needed time to catch up on quantum entanglement, a concept popularised by Nobel laureate Roger Penrose and others. A Google search or chatGPT wouldn't suffice, so I gathered non-mathematical background information. And then I mustered enough courage to answer his question.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"Imagine your twin friends, Jay and Ajay, separated from each other," I began. "They'll lead independent lives, missing each other and emotionally entangled. But physics is even more astonishing. Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where two or more particles become correlated, meaning the state of one particle can't be described independently of the others, even when separated by vast distances. Measuring one particle's state instantaneously affects the other entangled particles."</p>.<p class="bodytext">As expected, Ganesh looked at me as if I were bizarre. It's physics. I told him; this has been demonstrated experimentally in various systems. Lately, he has been reading quite a lot in his school on Nobel laureates and their work. So he popped the next question, "What’s consciousness, thatha? How is it related to entanglement?" Thankfully, I was a step ahead and had prepared in advance, expecting his barrage of questions. </p>.<p class="bodytext">I explained: "Consciousness refers to the state of being aware of one's surroundings, thoughts, and feelings. Some physicists believe consciousness arises from quantum computations in microtubules within neurons in the brain and is related to entanglement." For a good measure, I added, "Many scriptures predict that a trained mind can reach across great distances and know what’s happening there." </p>.<p class="bodytext">I also cleverly escaped by saying that his grandma could elaborate on such scriptures: "She will introduce you to the vast literature available on the subject and train you in meditation, spirituality, etc." </p>.<p class="bodytext">As duty-bound grandparent, I emphasised, "Ganesh, these topics are being researched by great minds and require rigorous experimentation. Penrose suggests that consciousness is not solely a product of classical brain activity but is rooted in quantum mechanics. He argues that quantum entanglement is an essential feature of conscious experience." I encouraged Ganesh to study math and physics seriously if he wishes to pursue this field, making it his life goal without preconceptions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I'm unsure if I inspired him to pursue science or spirituality, but I'm content as long as he explores both deeply.</p>