Green is the new crypto for corporate rebranding

(The most iconic rebranding in the study was Brooklyn Cheesecake and Dessert Co. becoming Meridian Waste Solutions Inc. in 2015. The jokes practically write themselves, so I won’t try; but this was a real business change involving a boring holding company with a funny name.)

Anyway, a couple of important caveats here:

First, the effect only worked on companies that had never before been environmental. Otherwise, investors weren’t surprised enough to react. For example, when Capstone Turbine Corp. became Capstone Green Energy Corp. three years ago, the stock price did basically nothing. The company was already making microturbines for distributed-energy systems that are often powered by renewables, and it was starting to dabble in other clean tech. The name change made sense. (Similarly, Brooklyn Cheesecake and Dessert was already handling waste when it changed its name. I would love to see a canceled check made out to “Brooklyn Cheesecake and Dessert Company” with “garbage pickup” in the memo line.)

Second, the stock-price effect was reversed with prejudice if companies pulled a Long Island Blockchain and never got around to doing the green things promised by their name change. Such companies suffered monthly returns that were 10 per cent lower, on average, than before their rebranding, according to the study. It turns out investors can be fooled by greenwashing for about a day but get kind of mad about it once they discover it.

This is consistent with the findings of another recent study from the University of Florida, which found that companies facing high climate risks were punished by the market only if they weren’t bothering to address the problem. Ignoring climate change, in other words, is bad capitalism.

And that’s what makes all of this somewhat hopeful for the climate. In an era of Republicans taking a flamethrower to investing based on environmental, social and governance factors every chance they get— often focusing their rage on climate in particular— people have shown a tendency to vote against them with their dollars. The green transition’s ability to attract capital despite political friction is a strength.