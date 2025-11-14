<p>India is home to a rich web of talent. With a population projected to exceed 1.5 billion by 2028, the country has developed a thriving technology ecosystem and a growing network of medical researchers. </p>.<p>The number of Indian generative AI start-ups increased 3.6 times between 2023 and the first half of 2024, while the number of biotech start-ups has grown from 50 to more than 5,300 in the past decade. India is well placed to contribute to global initiatives that use AI to transform healthcare. </p>.<p>One area where artificial intelligence’s potential to support change is becoming increasingly evident is drug discovery. Scientists at Harvard Medical School, for instance, have used machine learning to accelerate the development of treatments for various cancers. </p>.<p>Neurodegenerative disease research is another area that could benefit significantly from AI-based drug discovery. The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has long been engaged in this field. Established in 2009 with support from the Government of India’s Department of Biotechnology, C-CAMP enables life sciences research and innovation by collaborating with talent from across the country. </p>.<p>Given the vast knowledge gaps that persist around neurodegenerative diseases, we are building a dedicated programme to support innovation in this space. One particularly destructive neurodegenerative disease is motor neurone disease (MND)—a group of progressive neurological disorders that destroy motor neurones. Nearly 90% of MND cases are of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). </p>.<p>In ALS, signals from the brain stop reaching the muscles, leading to severe muscle degeneration and, ultimately, the loss of the ability to breathe. While a few limited treatments can briefly slow its progression, there are no long-term therapies or cures available for most patients. </p>.<p>We are especially interested in early detection and screening for such diseases, particularly in resource-limited settings. Access is central to C-CAMP’s work – because despite India’s thriving technology and healthcare sectors, stark disparities persist. </p>.<p>According to the National Statistical Office, 63.1% of India’s population lives in rural areas with limited access to medical services. For many in these communities, even reaching a district hospital — which may itself lack adequate facilities — can mean a 200 km journey. </p>.<p>Such journeys are costly, time-consuming, and often lead to loss of income for families that depend on manual labour. This in turn discourages people from seeking timely care -- and symptoms are often ignored until treatment is no longer possible. In conditions like ALS, where early symptoms can resemble simple lack of balance or tremors, delays in diagnosis can be particularly harmful. </p>.<p>While India has a relatively young population – with a median age of 28.8 years – this is expected to change as the country transitions towards a high-income country economy. Ageing populations are a hallmark of such transitions, driven by declining birth rates and longer life expectancies. Since ALS prevalence is high among people aged 70-79, addressing this challenge will become increasingly urgent as India’s population ages. The steps the country takes now could shape its ability to respond in the future.</p>.<p>This is where the Longitude Prize on ALS comes in: a Rs 900 million (£7.5 million) international challenge prize designed to accelerate AI-led discovery of new drug targets and treatments for ALS. Run by UK-based Challenge Works, part of British innovation agency Nesta, the prize is accepting entries until December 3. It is principally funded by the Motor Neurone Disease Association, alongside several international funders. The author will represent India on the expert panel that will assess the entries. </p>.<p>C-CAMP previously partnered with Challenge Works’ Longitude Prize on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) —a Rs 950 million prize that incentivised innovators to develop rapid diagnostic tests to slow the spread of antibiotic-resistant infections.</p>.<p>While the prize was won by a Swedish team, several Indian teams were strong contenders, including Module Innovations, a start-up supported by C-CAMP. Their innovation —a credit-card-sized diagnostic test for urinary tract infections – is now close to regulatory approval and being adapted to identify appropriate antibiotics for treatment. </p>.<p>Such examples illustrate how well-designed challenges can catalyse meaningful innovation. The Longitude Prize on ALS holds similar promise — not just for one team to win, but for the entire ecosystem to grow stronger through collaboration and shared purpose. </p>.<p>As India prepares for the demographic shifts ahead, research into diseases of ageing such as ALS must become a national priority. With India’s scientific capability and expanding innovation landscape, India has the potential to make a real contribution to understanding — and one day overcoming — this devastating condition. </p>.<p><em>(The writer is Director and CEO of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular <br>Platforms (C-CAMP) and a member of the judging panel for the Longitude Prize on ALS) </em></p> <p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>