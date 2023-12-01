Henry Kissinger shuttled between diplomacy and controversy

Consequential yet controversial, decisive but divisive, Henry Alfred Kissinger who died aged 100 was the tallest United States foreign policy practitioner in the last six decades.

His journey, both personal and professional, was unusual for the course it had taken, sterling for its accomplishments including a Nobel Prize, and defining for the impact it had in shaping America’s domineering role in the geopolitics of the world.

But the path he had taken was strewn with secrecy, realpolitik, and above all guided by his abiding faith in the hegemonic prowess of the US’ power.

For a statesman who could have had his way and sway in most things, he charted out to do or entrusted to deal with, it all could have been par with the course.

A Jew from Germany with half of his schoolmates and 13 of his family members perished in the concentration camp, Kissinger became a naturalised American citizen in 1943. He had served in World War II, earned a doctorate from Harvard on the diplomacy of post-Napoleonic Europe where he was also taught, and later catapulted into public service and the tightrope world of diplomacy.

Kissinger’s eight years in office under Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford between 1969 and 1977 saw the US exiting the Vietnam War, the longest foreign war fought by the Americans before Afghanistan, a détente with the Soviet Union which lasted and worked well till the Ronald Regan era, and calming the frayed nerves between Egypt and Syria on one side and Israel on the other.

His mission steeped in secrecy and indebtedness to Pakistan to open Communist China to the US and the West will remain unparalleled in his professional career.

A better measure of his significance lies in two facts — his advice was valued by US Presidents from John F Kennedy to Joe Biden, and Kissinger remained the only American who had direct access to all the Chinese leaders from Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping, though he demitted government office some 47 years ago.

His diplomatic forays and projection of American power in Asia were problematic for India primarily because of his focus on building bridges with China and courting Pakistan. Kissinger's ruffling the feathers the wrong way didn't even spare Japan, the treaty ally of the US.