How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artifacts?

It’s hard to believe, however, that an institution that recently acknowledged the yearslong theft of more than 1,500 objects from its collections is the safest place to hold African artifacts.

Western museums are surely worried about setting a precedent that could empty their tremendous public art collections. But by keeping these assets, Europe continues to perpetuate an injustice that began centuries back when colonial powers looted the African continent of objects as well as people.

For Africans and the diaspora, it means they are prevented from learning about parts of their history because this tangible heritage is no longer in the communities that valued it and understood its importance. These objects are history, they are legacy and they are community. And they risk being forgotten.

Isn’t it time we move beyond the question of whether Europe and the UK should return Africa’s belongings, and focus instead on the when and how?

This is critical, because laws in the West have made it difficult for African nations to get artifacts back. In the UK, this is primarily the 1963 British Museum Act, which offers very limited options for disposal of objects.

In February, the country also altered a recent restitution law that gave more power to trustees of major national museums to return objects on moral grounds. The new change severely restricts their ability to do so by reinstating approval processes in restitution claims even for objects of low value.

France too has similar laws on inalienability of public art collections, which means they belong to the state and can’t be given back.

Political will so far hasn’t been enough to overcome these legal hurdles; indeed, France has only given back a reported 28 items from its large holdings since the release of the restitution report in 2018.

Even when communities successfully advocate for the return of their looted assets, they might only be able to get them as long-term loans that must be renewed periodically.