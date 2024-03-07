How inclusive pedagogies can end gender oppression

NEP’s emphasis on “education as the single greatest tool for achieving social justice and equality” is deemed fit to offer an educational praxis for the Indian education scenario that can liberate learners from gendered oppression, garnering a positive change in Indian society. Educators can think of Freire’s ‘problem-posing model’ as one of the liberating pedagogies. This technique, as enunciated in Paolo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed, is, hitherto, underused in the Indian education context. However, it restores a more equal relationship between the educator and the students, as everyone simultaneously fills the roles of the teacher and the student. These ‘teacher-students’ and ‘student-teachers’ decide on important topical points to talk about together.

The teacher becomes a facilitator. The educator becomes an instructor. The topical points are presented as ‘problems’ to the whole class. The ‘problems’ are the issues raised to be solved together without any ‘correctness’ prejudice of authoritative ‘ranking’. The classroom becomes a real democratic space where everyone has a voice of equal value. Hence, the educator and the students are all intellectually engaged and contribute to the ‘knowledge’. The use of such teaching techniques for adult learners in higher education will be apt, as it has the potential to transform the classroom academic discourses into a method of gender liberation, deterring gender polarisation from becoming a tool of oppression and patriarchal dominance.