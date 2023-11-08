How India can nurture top-ranked S&T clusters

How can Indian clusters break into the top 25? The first focus area is to strengthen local and state-level innovation. For example, Karnataka has a pioneering Research, Development, and Innovation Policy that recommends a focus on strengthening the capacity for R&D and innovation to drive the regional ecosystem. The policy should be implemented to nurture the Bengaluru S&T cluster and incubate other S&T clusters in Karnataka. The Government of Karnataka has recently launched a deeptech cluster seed fund of Rs 25 crore to nurture startups specialising in deeptech, including AI. This momentum needs to be sustained. The implementation should track both input factors like human capital and funding and output factors like patents and publications. The second focus area is more tactical. Indian clusters need to create tighter linkages between research publications from S&T higher educational institutions like the IITs and IISc and patents from R&D centres, both multinationals like Samsung and Ericsson, and Indian companies like TVS Motors and Biocon within the clusters. The GII report notes that digital communications and computer technology contribute to 45% of patents in the Bengaluru cluster, while engineering and technology contribute to 22% of research publications. Better alignment between research and development will help build stronger S&T clusters.