How Onam went national, and its lessons for re-imagining our festivals

The Malayalis migrated for work much before people of other states did, often being one of the first outsiders in a new town or city. This has steadily led to greater exposure for Malayalam culture, and also made Malayalis far more expressive about their identity. This assertion is also visible in the way Malayalam cinema today presents itself to the rest of the world. They have always had an incredibly nuanced storytelling manner. But, in the past, they understated their brilliance. Today, Malayalis are unapologetic about how they think or make art and celebrate this distinctiveness even on the screen. This has had a tremendous impact on other cinema cultures. With cinema being such a dominant cultural communicator, Malayali cultural habits have become known to the larger community.