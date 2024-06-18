How to bring climate justice centrestage

Courts in other countries have taken decisions and forced governments to take action on the climate change front. In its ruling in April 2024, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) states that Switzerland has a responsibility under the European Convention for Human Rights (ECHR) to combat climate change effectively to protect the human rights of its citizens. The European Court also directed the Swiss government to take adequate measures to combat climate change and protect its citizens’ health from risks associated with excessive heat. The Urgenda Foundation and a group of 900 Dutch citizens sued the Dutch government to force the state to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The Hague District Court (in 2015) determined the Dutch government must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25% (compared to 1990) by 2020 to fulfil its duty of care to protect Dutch citizens against danger caused by climate change. On appeal, the Hague Court of Appeals (in 2019) upheld the district court’s decision that the Netherlands is breaching its duty of care by “failing to pursue a more ambitious reduction” of greenhouse gas emissions and agreed with the lower court’s finding that the State should reduce its emissions by at least 25% by the end of 2020.