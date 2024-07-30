Human trafficking laws fall short

Sections 109 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) introduce “organised crime” as an offense. Previously, only some states penalised such crimes through special legislation. Section 109 defines organised crime as continuing unlawful activities by groups using violence, intimidation, or other illegal means for material benefit. It covers a wide range of offences, including human trafficking for prostitution or ransom. While ‘material benefit’ is undefined, ‘benefit’ in Section 109 includes ‘anything of benefit to a person, whether or not it has any inherent or tangible value, purpose, or attribute.’ This vague definition may expand the scope of organised crime. Sections 109(2) to 109(7) define and provide punishments for various offences associated with organised crime. Most of these clauses are drafted vaguely, allowing interpretations that could implicate anyone remotely associated with the crime, even if they were involved unintentionally or under coercion. For instance, holding property obtained from organised crime is punishable by imprisonment for three years to life, with no requirement of mens rea. These clauses might unintentionally implicate victims of prostitution and their dependents, who are forced into the profession and rely on it for their livelihood. Harsh punishments may discourage victims from reporting these crimes, worsening underreporting. Additionally, harsher punishments can increase acquittal rates, as judges may acquit when the punishment seems disproportionate, further lowering the already low conviction rate. Such laws are designed to enable exploitation. They are drafted without considering social factors, resulting in regulations conceived in a vacuum. This lack of foresight fails to account for the challenges associated with their implementation.