Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Humour cannot trump dignity

Humour cannot trump dignity

These judicial interventions reflect a growing recognition that dignity is non-negotiable. But if we are serious about reform, we must shift focus to the law’s implementation.
Rahul Bajaj
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 20:13 IST
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 20:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrismdignity

Follow us on :

Follow Us