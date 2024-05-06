If AI wrecks democracy, we may never know

“It’s ordinary people creating fan content,” says Renee DiResta, a researcher with the Stanford Internet Observatory who specializes in election interference. “Do they mean to be deceptive? Who knows?” What matters is that with the cost of distribution already at zero, the cost of creation has come down too, for everyone.What makes Meta’s job especially challenging is that to tackle this, it can’t just try to limit certain images from getting lots of clicks and likes. AI spam doesn’t need engagement to be effective. It just needs to flood the zone.

Meta is trying to address the problem by applying “Made with AI” labels, this month, to videos, images and audio on Facebook and Instagram — an approach that could become counterproductive if people begin to assume everything without a label is real.

Another approach would be for Meta to focus on a platform where text is prevalent: WhatsApp. Already in 2018, a flood of disinformation spread via the messaging platform in Brazil targeting Fernando Haddad of the Workers’ Party. Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, who won the presidency, were reported to have funded the mass targeting.

Meta could better combat a repeat of that — which AI would put on steroids — if it brought its WhatsApp policies in line with those of Instagram and Facebook, specifically banning content that interferes with the act of voting. WhatsApp’s rules only vaguely ban “content that purposefully deceives” and “illegal activity.”

A Meta spokesman said that this means the company “would enforce on voter or election suppression.”

But clearer content policies would give Meta more authority to tackle AI spam on WhatsApp channels. You need that “for proactive enforcement,” says Lawson. If the company didn’t think that was the case, it wouldn’t have more specific policies against voter interference for Facebook and Instagram.

Smoking guns are rare with AI tools thanks to their more diffuse and nuanced effects. We should prepare ourselves for more noise than signal as synthetic content pours onto the internet. That means tech companies and officials shouldn’t be complacent about a lack of “mass impact” from AI on elections. Quite the opposite.