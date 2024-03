‘If only I had dropped them at All India Radio,’ said the gentleman in our living room. He was talking about the teenagers who had recently been murdered in New Delhi. The sister and brother duo had set off for an Akashavani (All India Radio) recording, and got a partial lift with our land-lord. Since he left them at a point quite far from where they were headed, the youngsters hailed a passing car and hitched another ride. Kidnapped by killers, they would never see another sunrise.