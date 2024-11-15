Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
In Kamala’s loss, some lessons for Congress in India

In Kamala’s loss, some lessons for Congress in India

Voters also have their own concerns – primarily the economy which was a central issue in both India and the US this year.

Follow Us :

DHNS
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 00:13 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
CongressOpinionIn PerspectiveUS Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us