In MP’s Bundelkhand, migrant workers far from poll spotlight

Benoy Peter, executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID), said that if agriculture fades away as a principal source of income, then non-farming daily wage income is hard to come, which makes people desperate to move out for better livelihoods. He added that inter-generational poverty and climate change act as further push factors for migration, particularly by indigenous populations.

“Marginalisation in native places is often the reason why workers migrate. Existing caste and social dynamics also encourage deprived communities to move out. But at the destination also, they don’t have voting rights, which means they do not get prioritised by the political class in general,” Peter added.