Curriculum development holds key to NEP's success

The implementation of new policies comes with new challenges. Often stakeholders concerned exhibit unwillingness and reluctance. National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) is no exception.

Educational reforms require a change in mindset of all stakeholders and readiness to adopt new curriculum and pedagogy. Now the hush-hush talk is that all states are under pressure to implement NEP-2020 and claim the credit of having satisfied the dictum of the Centre and score brownie points.

A major thrust of the new policy on higher education is to accomplish the integration of inter- and trans-disciplinary subjects and adoption of a multidisciplinary approach. This is the heart of the matter in making future education suitable for critical and creative thinking and making innovations. Economic stability, prosperity of nations and overcoming job disruptions in the wake of the third wave of the internet (Internet of Everything) largely depend on education, self-reliance, acquisition of entrepreneurial skills and innovation.

NEP-2020 provides a huge opportunity to revamp education. Policy recommendations will make a difference to the higher education scenario, provided the right strategies are in place for their implementation. In this context, a major issue hovers around constructing carefully designed curriculum (context-based content) with integration of trans-disciplinary and interdisciplinary subjects; a multidisciplinary approach will follow automatically in the teaching-learning processes. Both are interdependent.

Developing curriculum with smooth integration of subjects is the first and foundational step in ensuring the success of the policy. This is not easy. It requires sound domain knowledge and knowledge of trans-disciplinary and interdisciplinary areas on the part of academicians, lest they show reluctance for integration of subjects (often due to ignorance of its importance). However, integration of subjects and designing new curriculum is to pave the way for deeper pursuit of academics, acquisition of 21st-century skills and to facilitate innovations. For example, economics, commerce and business management are integral to each other and need to be integrated as a single course — Business Management or Management of Trade and Economic Affairs. Similarly, anthropology, sociology and social work could go together with an appropriate title such as Management of Human Societies.

The integration of biological sciences poses a big challenge. Over two dozen disciplines have emerged out of biology. How do we integrate these? It is mind-boggling, for sure. Yet there is a way out. One is to design curriculum based on the processes/phenomena that are common attributes of all organisms: For example, reproduction, heredity, nutrition, digestion, communication, locomotion, paleontology, biosystematics and so on under Integrated Biology. Similar combinations could be planned for other subjects (eg. physics and chemistry as Material Science). The knowledge of mathematics, statistics and computer application is needed in all streams of higher education; however the curriculum of these subjects have to be tailor-made to suit specific subject domains. One size does not fit all.

The second crucial point is the development of curriculum that suit multiple exit options with certificate, diploma or degree after the first, second and third year of graduation respectively. Such qualifications may create problems of equivalence across universities within and outside states. In turn, such certificates/diplomas may lower the credentials of universities. Therefore, making these options truly useful requires great efforts before proposing curriculum for different courses.

The new curriculum ought to include exercises in solving problems, project-based learning and making innovations. Self-learning and group learning should become integral to education with a scope to think creatively and critically. Brainstorming debates between experts may be required before curriculum preparation. Involving experts from India and/or abroad will go a long way in meaningful integration of different subject areas in sync with the requirements of 21st century education.

State higher education councils can play a game-changing role in revamping higher education. Unfortunately, these bodies are generally under the control of politicians and politically-connected officials rather than eminent academicians. The vice chancellors who have to implement the policy are neither insulated from such controls nor enjoy academic freedom. Besides, the chair by itself does not confer wisdom on anyone.

In the past, several committees/commissions have given reports on reforming education. None of these were implemented in toto. If the same fate befalls on NEP-2020, it will amount to a missed opportunity— a too costly affair to be forgiven. Not implementing the policy may be better than a namesake implementation.

Recently, Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, Bengaluru (Department of Science & Technology, GoK), brought out a policy paper on 'Revamping Science Education in Karnataka', which is in sync with NEP-2020. It might come in handy to understand the philosophy and intricacies of framing curriculum. Further, the report highlights the need to revamp science education to achieve global standards, building a new India and earn global citizenship.

(The writer is a former Vice Chancellor & Director of Higher Education Academy, Dharwad)