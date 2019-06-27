Fighting child beggary and trafficking

Begging is as old as human civilisation and a reality in all nations, although more rampant in developing countries. It often receives sanctity from religious and cultural traditions in countries like India. At many levels, it is also considered a ‘family profession’. The use of children for begging aggravates the problem and presents an ugly scenario.

A conservative estimate is that about three lakh children across India are forced to beg by unscrupulous parents and others by using methods like getting them addicted to drugs, threat of violence and actual beating. About 10-15% of these children are abducted and forced into beggary. Often, children are maimed so that they draw sympathy and alms from people. Child beggary also comes in more disguised forms — like children selling toys and other artefacts or carrying images of gods and goddesses on their heads.

In many cities, organised syndicates use children for begging, exploiting their innocence. The children are deliberately made to appear in pathetic condition and are sent to religious places, fairs and traffic junctions to attract the attention of people.

Public is made to think that their alms go towards feeding a poor hungry child, but in almost all cases, it is the unscrupulous syndicates handling these children that take all the money for themselves. The children themselves get a paltry share and go hungry, resulting in malnutrition. Child beggary is thus the worst form of human trafficking.

Apart from beggary, children are trafficked either for labour or sexual exploitation. Child trafficking for labour may include bonded labour, domestic work or for agricultural labour. Children are used for sexual exploitation in the form of commercial sex work, pornography, sex tourism or for forced prostitution.

Host of laws

India has a wide framework of laws and constitutional provisions to prevent child trafficking. Article 23 of the Constitution guarantees right against exploitation, prohibits human trafficking and forced labour and makes their practice punishable under law; Article 24 prohibits employment of children below 14 years of age in factories, mines and other hazardous employment; the Indian Penal Code has 25 provisions relevant to trafficking, including Section 366A (procuring of minor girl (below 18 years of age) from one part of the country to another; Section 366B (importation of a girl below 21 years of age); Section 374 (compelling any person to labour against will).

In addition, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA) deals exclusively with trafficking. The objective is to inhibit/abolish trafficking in women and girls for prostitution; the Child Labour (prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986; the Information Technology Act, 2000, penalises publication or transmission in electronic form of any material which is lascivious or appeals to the prurient interest.

India also has a code of conduct for Internet Service Providers to adhere to, with the objective to enunciate and maintain a high standard of ethical and professional practices in the field of Internet and related services.

Further, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, consolidates and amends the law relating to juveniles in conflict with law and to children in need of care and protection. The law is especially relevant to children who are vulnerable and are therefore likely to be inducted into trafficking.

The Karnataka Devadasi (Prohibition of Dedication) Act, 1982, declares the act of dedication of girls for the ultimate purpose of engaging them in prostitution unlawful, whether the dedication is done with or without the consent of the persons so dedicated.

The Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary Act, 1975, makes provision for collection of Beggary Cess by municipal authorities for setting up of the Central Relief Committee (CRS). The CRS uses this fund to set up rehabilitation centres for beggars.

Karnataka Police has taken several measures to prevent child beggary. Police, along with the Department of Women and Child Welfare, the Child Rights Commission, the District Child Protection Unit and the Health Department, conducts joint drives like ‘Operation Smile’ and ‘Operation Muskaan’ on a regular basis to rescue children found begging at religious places, traffic junctions and the roadside.

Special Juvenile Police Units have been established in all districts for counselling and rehabilitation of rescued and traced children. Rehabilitation Centres, like Child Welfare Committees (CWC), Children’s Home and one-stop centres like ‘Sakhi’ and ‘Gelathi’, established by the Women and Child Development Department, play a vital role in prevention of child trafficking.

However, there is a need for the civil society and non-governmental organisations to get involved and make people aware of the issues related to child beggary. Such involvement will also help in curbing traditional and cultural practices that violate children’s right to grow and develop in a safe environment.

Programmes like ‘Operation Rakshane’ by The Freedom Project is an example of NGO participation to bolster the efforts of State agencies in detecting, monitoring and eliminating all forms of child trafficking, including child beggary.

(The writer is Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Technical Services, Bengaluru)