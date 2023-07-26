The ideas of I.N.D.I.A

A group of 26 political parties, collectively opposed to the ruling BJP, has come together to form an alliance they call I.N.D.I.A—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Since electoral math is best left to pollsters and noisy television studios, this is a good time to venture into the many ideas that I.N.D.I.A might want to stand for.

First of all, this is a brave move that takes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is trying to beat him at his own game—the idea of coming up with acronyms that signal intent, even when they make scarce sense. Of course, an alliance needs a compelling name that conveys a seductive idea. I can almost see the satisfied smirk on the face of whoever it was that reverse-engineered this name. But it will take a lot more than a clever name to upstage the BJP.

One of the primary ideas behind I.N.D.I.A is true social inclusion. Rahul Gandhi’s message has consistently been that of taking everyone along, and the Bharat Jodo Yatra exemplified this idea. I.N.D.I.A will have to show that it strives to take all sections of Indians along, and to do so, it must shun the politics of division, even when it may appear politically expedient. This would have to include a commitment to eschew regional chauvinism, for instance. It would call for a sensible dialogue between the rich southern states and the poorer northern states, rather than some of the aggravating conversations that we see emanating from the former.

A big related idea is to reinstate the role of the State in delivering social justice. This, however, presents challenges given the widespread corruption that has plagued different arms of the State in the past decade. For instance, top functionaries of governments at the Centre and in states have propagated falsehoods and sheltered vigilante groups to marginalise minorities. Minorities have been threatened over their access to education and livelihood in some parts of the country today. I.N.D.I.A must commit to a new approach focused on building human capital and providing equal opportunities for all citizens.

In the era of turbocharged nationalism, it is important to embrace ‘Indian’ and ‘National’ identities but demonstrate abundant caution while doing so. I.N.D.I.A's success lies in outlining a version of nationalism that fosters pride and a sense of duty while promoting a spirit of universalism. They should unite voters around a shared sense of purpose transcending individual indentities, which is exemplified by their pan-India alliance with significant regional forces.

The constituents of I.N.D.I.A must naturally aim to safeguard our federal structure. The Indian constitution clearly terms us a ‘union of states, and this is a key principle on which elections must be fought. The metaphor of the ‘double engine’ may have once been developed to imply policy coherence and state-Centre cooperation, but it has come to represent an ugly threat. I.N.D.I.A must provide the alternative. I suspect this idea will be the glue that keeps this alliance together. The misuse of central agencies to splinter opposition political parties and obstruct governance in the states is an existential threat to our democracy. I.N.D.I.A has its fight cut out.

Finally, I.N.D.I.A must promise to work for a young, aspirational India. It must show how it intends to do so. This might be the hardest idea to sell, rather ironically so, given the solid track record of consistent economic reform and growth that the political parties that formed governments in India between 1991 and 2012 can boast of. This is perhaps one of the greatest blunders of the Congress Party in particular, and therefore, this is the idea they need to work the hardest on. Expanding economic opportunities for Indians and bringing more of us into the workforce and productive employment needs to be the priority. I.N.D.I.A has the chance to show that social inclusion, social justice, investing in human capital, and safeguarding strong institutions are essential ingredients for development and shared prosperity.

Ideas matter. In the run-up to the 2014 general election, I.N.D.I.A was sold the idea of a self-made leader who had his sights set on unshackling the engines of our economy. Disillusionment set in fairly early thereafter, precisely because the idea had worked at the time. Ideas, therefore, also need honesty and commitment. I.N.D.I.A will be tested.

Constituents of I.N.D.I.A holding power in various states must take their vision to the people and demonstrate its impact. And together, they need to articulate a national vision that resonates with the majority of voters.

The BJP’s response has proved that I.N.D.I.A is on the right track. Well begun, but not quite half done yet. The means required for all of this are enormous. That is but one challenge among many that lie ahead.

(The writer works on governance projects in South Asia and East Africa)