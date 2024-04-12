India is transitioning to a 4C economy, but at what price?

India’s social-economic journey, with behaviour fuelled by digital access, has shifted to ‘4C economy’. Characterised by Consumption, Choice, Content and Creator-driven dynamics, this has consequences on the overall populace.

India boasts a demographic landscape with a significant focus on its younger population. With approximately 356 million individuals aged between 10 and 24, accounting for over a quarter of India’s total population, the youth demographic represents a powerful force driving economic and social change. Moreover, India is projected to remain the youngest country in the world until 2030, with the median age expected to be 31 years by then. This youthful cohort not only shapes consumer preferences and behaviours but also fuels entrepreneurial ventures and technological innovation, making them integral to India’s sustenance of its 4C economy.

At its core, the 4C economy is a departure from traditional models, redefining the essence of commerce and human interaction.