India needs more banks, and RBI must wake up

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced its decision that it was not awarding Small Finance Bank (SFB) licences to the two applicants. The news may appear normal fare but deserves wider attention.

While it is prudent for the banking regulator to be highly careful while awarding bank licences, the process of awarding and rejecting applications is not very transparent. There is a need to focus on streamlining the application process for bank licences and ensure there is vibrant competition in the banking system.

The process of licencing banks in India has followed a stop-go approach where there is suddenly a burst of activity followed by a long lull — and this cycle continues.

One of the planks of the 1991 economic reforms was to open up banking to new private entities. Accordingly, the RBI licenced 10 new banks in 1993. The experiences with new banks were mixed as some did exceptionally well, whereas others collapsed or merged with other entities. In 2002, the RBI again opened the process, and based on its experience with new banks, licenced just two banks. The RBI also experimented with new types of banks — Local Area Banks (LABs) that could operate only in specified regions and serve the financially excluded population and sectors. The RBI awarded licences to 10 banks but just four LABs remained functional.

In 2013, the RBI decided to open a new round for issuing bank licences and received 26 applications. It instituted a high-powered committee to evaluate the applications, and in 2014 awarded licences to just two banks.

In 2014, the banking regulator came up with two new types of banks: Small Finance Banks (SFBs) and Payment Banks (PBs). Like the Labs, the purpose of the DFBs was to promote financial inclusion, but unlike the LABs it did not have any regional constraints. The PBs were designed to provide payments/remittance services to migrant labour workforce, low-income households, small businesses, other unorganised sector entities, among other users. The RBI received 72 applications for the SFBs and 41 for the PBs. It instituted separate committees to vet the applicants, and in 2015 awarded 10 licences for the SFBs and 11 for the PBs.

These new banking licences were a breath of fresh air. In a matter of one year, the banking regulator had given 23 new bank licences.