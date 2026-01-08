Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
India’s 10-minute delivery model is under pressure

India’s 10-minute delivery model is under pressure

Apps like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto have liberally poured money into so-called dark stores, strategically located warehouses dedicated to fulfilling online orders.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 09:29 IST
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 09:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpiniongig workers

Follow us on :

Follow Us