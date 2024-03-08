India’s EV revolution: How to navigate challenges, accelerate adoption

The challenges faced by the transport sector are complex and require a multi-pronged approach. The IPCC report notes that solution pathways for the transport sector will need to focus on demand and supply chain management, decarbonisation, relying on smart mobility solutions that emphasise reducing commuting time, priority to public transport, bicycles, shared and less mobility, and reducing fuel subsidies. Shifting to more efficient and low carbon transportation such as EVs, metros, using advanced battery technologies, sustainable biofuels and low emission hydrogen can enable deep emission cuts in land, sea, and aviation-based transport sectors. A news report states that General Motors and Honda have entered into a joint venture to produce hydrogen-powered cars to shift away from electric cars.