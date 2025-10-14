Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
India’s growth hinges on rare earths, but China holds the key

India’s growth hinges on rare earths, but China holds the key

As China and the US turn rare earths into a heavyweight bout, India could be bruised
Ninad D Sheth
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 05:38 IST
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 05:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsUnited StatesChinaOpinionIndia-China relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us