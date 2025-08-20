Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
India’s unfinished battle for scientific temper

India’s unfinished battle for scientific temper

Every year, August 20 is observed as National Scientific Temper Day in honour of Narendra Dabholkar.
Ravinder Banyal
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 07:22 IST
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 07:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionScienceSuperstition

Follow us on :

Follow Us