India needs large scale MSME financing firms: UGRO Capital founder

If you approach a bank for a business loan it will ask you to show your balance sheet, profit and loss account, ITRs and business projections etc. We ask for none of these. Our lending process is purely based on cash flow. We rely mostly on GST and turnover data. There are three important things in lending – intent of the customer, eligibility and ability to pay. In the intent, the MSME customers are among the best, much better than the large corporate. Eligibility is determined by the documents that prove the existence of the business and you also see if there is any fraud done by the business etc. Ability to pay is determined by the cash flow.