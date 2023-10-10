Is RBI heading in the right direction? 

Last month witnessed the advanced countries calling off their more than a year-long anti-inflationary campaign. The US Federal Reserve raised the interest rate to 5.50 per cent in July 2023 by 525 basis points, bringing down inflation from a high of 9.1 per cent in March 2022 to 3.7 per cent in August 2023. Immediately after increasing the interest rate to 5.25 per cent, the Bank of England announced no more hikes. Inflation has fallen from 11.10 per cent in October 2022 to 6.7 per cent in August. The European Central Bank increased its key rate to 4 per cent and signalled the end of hikes, with inflation at 5.3 per cent in August. In all three cases, inflation was above the 2 per cent target. All three advanced countries wanted their economies to grow, as fears of recession have receded. The oil-exporting countries soon took the hint. Crude oil prices spiked, with Brent crude now ruling around above $90 per barrel.