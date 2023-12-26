It’s Marghazi, where are Chennai’s rasikas?

On December 15, 2023, like clock work precision the Margazhi Carnatic Music season goes live. The two prima donna sabhas in Music Academy, MA, and Narada Gana Sabha, NGS, within a swara shouting distance of each other, have their inaugurations. And it was a typical start.
Padma Shri V R Gowrishankar is an Indian religious administrator, social worker and the chief executive officer and administrator of Sringeri Sarada Peetam. And he set the rhythm going with a brutally honest, candid and confessional speech. He admitted he was a novice in music. But he ‘enjoyed’ it, as he had a trained ear. He wondered what the Sabha officianados saw in him, was a mystery wrapped in an enigmatic riddle, he and I may never solve.
And he spoke from his heart with a Vedic chanting background. He was anguished, not surprised, that Narada Gana Sabha hall was full of only chairs. Mostly empty. And awards/prize winners and their satellites were in loyal attendance. And he said the performers were expected to be ‘inspired’ to deliver an elevating performance. What ( the hell) is going on, he innocently asked.
He said it was a miracle that we had amidst us artistes who swore by this art form and even sought to make a living out of it. For, even benefactors seem to have gone into hiding. Now, to keep the vocal chords, flute and violin playing on, you need ‘amateur’ performers, who do not look for a dime from the concerts. And thankfully, that is happening. Millenials and GenZ, well educated and well employed/paid, truly treat the music profession as essential hobby. Welcome.
The absence of rasikas in halls is not the result of Covid-19 times introducing them to online concerts in the comfort of their homes. Basically, willingness to spend hours in a concert has faded away. The mobiles and laptops hold sway even during those minimal hours. Attention span is minutes not hours.
But, the need for physical and off line/occupied seats in the halls have always been there. It feeds into the performer. Carnatic music is not an idiot box sport. It needs live audience in flesh and blood. Visakha Hari, a chartered accountant, one believes, is a renowned Harikatha exponent. She always filled halls. Now, even she is forced to bemoan their absence, as she did on December 16,2023 at Krishna Gana Sabha. What ( the hell) is going on, she too asked.
After attending the inauguration at NGS, one hopped across to MA. Not before the statutory visit to the canteen. It was full and all seats were occupied. And many with a cuppa standing too. One chose to do arithmetic. Found over 50-plus there.
Then, one inaugurated the season ticket with a smooth climb to the balcony of MA. One loooked and looked. With binoculars. And then did maths. There were 26 in all. Each seated 80 seats apart.
It was Sid Sriram essaying a raga alapana. MA has changed. Generational change. Platforming a ‘filmi’ singer on an evening slot. And first day, first show. But, the audience was not showing up, though enquiries revealed ‘All Tickets Sold Out’. What (the hell) is going on, I asked, this time one mustered courage to accost a couple of younger elements seated 80 seats away, precisely. Sheepishly, checked out why they ‘chose’ to be there?
Response, “Sir, Ithu Enga Mudalali tickets. Engala poi canteenle tiffin vaangi vara Solliyirakkanga. Athuvaraikkum, maadiyile ukkara sonnanga. Athaan” (We have been instructed to buy dinner from the canter for our boss’ family. While waiting to buy it at around 20.30 hrs--specific command to keep it hot--we were asked to warm the seats with the season tickets.)
Perfect company for the
likes of me.
Welcome to the famed UNESCO named Creative Citi Networked Chennai for the opening of the celebrated Margazhi Carnatic Music Season.
There was no dearth of hot, sweet and brisk business going on (Now, you know the answer to What (the hell) is going on?), while the performers sat scarily alone and supposedly performing to entertain the elusive and absent rasika, in Kasi halwa, Cauliflower pakora and Kumbakonam Coffee!
(Writer is practicing advocate in the Madras High Court)