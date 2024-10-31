It's not how you fall

<p>It is late fall and the sun is out full blast. It is what we folks here like to say at the earliest chance. “Oh, what a beautiful day!” You want to do something worthwhile to give yourself a treat. Going shopping? No! That means spending money besides bringing home useless things you never even wanted. Visiting friends? Well, that needs preparation like calling and asking, “What are you doing?” or “Are you free this morning?” Boring! No time or mood for that. The most spontaneous thing to do is go for a walk. Anyway, this is just what I decided to do that beautiful morning.</p>.<p>This small coastal town in New England, which has been home for a good part of my life, is best suited for a morning walk.</p>.<p>I got dressed and stepped out of the apartment on to the sidewalk that is sandwiched between a grassy field on the left and a busy road on the right. There was an incline to the sidewalk and I felt that slight climb would enhance the walk as also a nice exercise. And I started the brisk walk.</p>.<p>I must have walked for about ten minutes when something unexpected happened to the front of my right footwear and I stumbled and fell. I must have also offered some resistance because I fell in a heap on the grassy patch to the left. I took a deep breath, looked around and tried to get up. There was no way I could figure out how, in spite of my using my hands and knees in a variety of ways.</p>.That’s the spirit!.<p>Even as I was struggling a car stopped, and the driver, a casually dressed young man, got out to come and help me. In a few minutes, another car stopped, and another middle-aged man who looked like a business clerk came out to offer his help. They were trying to give me a hand so I could get up on my feet, but I kept falling back. Then a third car stopped, and a young guy came to offer his help. </p>.<p>Not one, not two but three cars had stopped! As all three men were helping me one of them suggested, “Why don’t you turn around so that you are going down the slope?” I turned my body around and they yanked me up to a standing position and I walked down easily! Physics, I thought. Gravity! I had problems understanding the subject when I was a teenager in high school. Now it seemed so simple!</p>.<p>Coming as an afterthought, however, was an even more important flash that brought to mind a favourite proverb that at the moment made more sense than ever. “It is not how you fall, but how you bounce back.” The saying now needed a revision. When you fall it is important how you get up, yes, but then, you sometimes need help for that get up. </p>