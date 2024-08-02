It's time for grey pride

Of late, commuting in local buses, especially Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), has turned out to be a beneficial experience for me, courtesy of my advancing age. As a septuagenarian — and a balding one at that, with grey hairs scattered across my scalp — when I board a bus during peak hours and search for a seat in vain, some kind young person often volunteers to give up their seat, reserved for senior citizens, without my even asking. Sometimes, I’m even offered a regular seat by a benevolent fellow passenger. This welcome gesture is a rare sight, and I’ve seldom witnessed it until now. I’ve had similar experiences in the metro too.