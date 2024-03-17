Kate, wish you had read Hamsavali’s story, mate

Meanwhile, even as Kanakamanjari and her friend Ashokakari lived happily in their new palace, Kamalakara developed a fever. Now, Kanakamanjari was terrified -- what if her husband were to demand that she cure his fever through the touch of her magical hands? She had to figure out some way to cure fevers, and if she could get rid of Ashokakari, who knew her secret all along, that would be even better. So, she decided to perform a black magic rite that conferred the power to heal fevers. Kanakamanjari, however, was not as skilled with the sword as she was with her scheming, and so when she tried to perform the human sacrifice as a part of the ritual by beheading poor Ashokakari, she ended up striking Ashokakari’s shoulder instead, and Ashokakari ran away. And so, Kanakamanjari was caught. Kamalakara found out the truth and went in search of Hamsavali and they were finally united. Now, Kamalakara had long forgotten about Hamsavali’s supposed healing powers, so if only Kanakamanjari had done nothing, she could have continued her cozy life as Kamalakara’s wife.