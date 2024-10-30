Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Knowledge and imagination

Knowledge and imagination

It is also true that when inspiration is coupled with imagination, one can achieve wonderful things by putting into practice all the knowledge one has acquired in one’s life.

Follow Us :

Sridhar Sachidananda
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 22:04 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us