Knowledge has to culminate in experience

The supreme knowledge acquired through ceaseless effort is the real Gnana. Now comes the noteworthy part when the Gita says that this Knowledge or Gnana has to manifest as action or experience, the Vignana. Because mere knowledge is of no use unless it is translated into action, this action takes the form of a universal outlook, where, to this realised Yogi, everyone, be he a friend, foe, kinsman, another saintly being, or even a sinner-all are the same and need to be looked upon with friendliness and understanding.