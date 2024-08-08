Knowledge has to culminate in experience

While speaking about the qualities of a Yogi — the one who has conquered his senses and is not attracted towards material pleasures, the Bhagavad Gita, in the sixth Dhyanayoga Chapter, uses the word Yukta and says that such a determined and impassionate being attaches no importance to anything, be it stone, mud or gold. They are all the same to him, who has freed himself from the clutches of Kama or Sankalpa- desire.
As a prelude to this, the Gita makes a very significant statement saying that this exalted being has acquired the knowledge of the impermanent and fleeting nature of this world through deep reflection and meditation and has thus achieved a state of inner tranquillity which enables him to face the dualities of life like sorrow and elation, praise and criticism with equanimity. This internal calmness—Prashantata empowers him to discern the presence of the divinity that inheres in him, as it does in everyone.
In the Gita’s words, he is a Samahita. Such a being holds on to this effulgence and savours the indescribable bliss and peace that it confers, along with the realization that this is the power that supports this universe. The Gita calls this power as Kutastha, the unchanging, underlying reality. It is the life force that enlivens all existence, without whose presence, everything would be insentient.
The supreme knowledge acquired through ceaseless effort is the real Gnana. Now comes the noteworthy part when the Gita says that this Knowledge or Gnana has to manifest as action or experience, the Vignana. Because mere knowledge is of no use unless it is translated into action, this action takes the form of a universal outlook, where, to this realised Yogi, everyone, be he a friend, foe, kinsman, another saintly being, or even a sinner-all are the same and need to be looked upon with friendliness and understanding.
Thus, the Gita emphasises that spirituality is not mere acquisition of theoretical knowledge but should culminate in actual experience. It should be a way of life where the profundity of thought and exposition go hand in hand with real life. The lives of all truly noble souls are a testament to this truth. They have shown the world through their words and lives that spirituality is a lived experience, not mere talk, rituals, flamboyance, and showmanship!