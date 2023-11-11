Lalbagh doesn’t read anymore

Despite being urban green spaces, public parks often restrict access to their ‘green’ areas through park rules. Perhaps this anomaly has to do with the fact that green spaces in the park have manicured plant species that require extra care and may not thrive easily in local environments. The question arises: are we prioritising park aesthetics over legitimate park usage? One of the reasons behind such unreasonable rules is that park authorities do not imagine that users will access and enjoy green spaces for what they are. Sitting on the grass or climbing trees in an urban setting are activities that are available only in public parks. Only privileged people have access to lawned spaces or large trees within their homes in the city to enjoy proximity to nature. Most of us depend on public parks for such joys. One way of balancing access to ‘green’ spaces within the park and caring for different species of plants is to earmark some low-risk parts of the park where people may make use of the lawns and greener parts of the park.